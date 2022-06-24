The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body this (Friday) afternoon. The discovery was made around 1:20pm along Chain of Rocks Road near Illinois Route 157 in an unincorporated part of the county. We’ll have more information on this story as it is made available.
breaking
Body found in unincorporated Madison County
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Sunday morning crash
- Small farmers being priced out of Illinois farmland market
- Liese Dodd and Baby Dodd
- Charges filed in alleged road rage incident
- Davis speaks on gas prices
- Suspect steals police car in Collinsville
- Coroner asks for help identifying body
- Policy expert: Proposed constitutional amendment this fall could lead to tax increases
- Murder victim identified, suspect charged
- Ted Kuhnline
Sign up for daily news
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
- Updated