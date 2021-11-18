A dead body has been discovered at Dad’s Park in South Roxana. Authorities have not yet identified the 37-year-old woman, who was found on a picnic table just before 8am this (Thursday) morning. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles says foul play is not suspected. The woman has not yet been publicly named, pending notification of family, but Coles says she was a resident of the village.
Body found in South Roxana park
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
