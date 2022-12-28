The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate.
Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
Bell had been shot and left to die there.
The Major Case Squad is working out of the Cahokia Heights Police Department.
Investigators reportedly have developed a few leads, but welcome any tips.