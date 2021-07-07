The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the debris of a house fire that took place on Monday. Authorities in Alton, the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office are assisting in the investigation of the fire and death in the 800 block of Arch Street.
Fire crews responded to the fire call on Monday morning and found an apartment and garage on fire. Firefighters reportedly conducted two searches for people inside, the first upon arrival and then later after the fire was under control and did not find anyone. The man’s body was discovered Tuesday by investigators and the cause of his death is under investigation. There could be additional information released today (Wednesday) by the coroner’s office.