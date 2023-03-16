Addressing the problem of garbage trucks spilling trash on the way to the Roxana landfill – and the need for a new type of leadership training for county government workers - were two of the most-discussed topics at the Madison County Board’s March meeting held Wednesday night.
Members addressed complaints about the trash, by saying it is a complicated process, but progress is being made. As for the leadership training, some members raised concern about the price, but it was approved by an 18-5 vote.
Addressing the trash along roadways leading up to the landfill, board member Mick Madison of Bethalto said lots of people are involved in solving the problem.
The cost for leadership training for about 45 county directors will be about $94,000.
County administrator Dave Tanzyus said it’s money well-spent.
Several board members spoke in support of the expenditure before voting to pass it.