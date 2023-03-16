Trash removal

Addressing the problem of garbage trucks spilling trash on the way to the Roxana landfill – and the need for a new type of leadership training for county government workers - were two of the most-discussed topics at the Madison County Board’s March meeting held Wednesday night.

Members addressed complaints about the trash, by saying it is a complicated process, but progress is being made. As for the leadership training, some members raised concern about the price, but it was approved by an 18-5 vote.

Addressing the trash along roadways leading up to the landfill, board member Mick Madison of Bethalto said lots of people are involved in solving the problem.

Mick Madison - Trash.mp3

The cost for leadership training for about 45 county directors will be about $94,000.

County administrator Dave Tanzyus said it’s money well-spent.

Tanzyus - Training 1.mp3

Several board members spoke in support of the expenditure before voting to pass it.     