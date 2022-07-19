A massive rehab project now underway at Lewis and Clark Community College is moving along “very quickly” according to a college administrator. The state allocated $37.5 million to the project in 2019. Last summer the project took on a heightened sense of urgency as it was discovered H-VAC issues were contributing to the growth of mold.
The architectural firm of Hastings & Chivetta of St. Louis has been hired to do the work. Dr. Lori Artis, Vice President of Administration says they recently did a walk-through with some members of the board and are coming back this week.
Right now, the project is waiting on the Community Development Board to release a grant for the project, but Artis says the process is moving along quickly compared to some other projects.