The Madison County Board meeting Wednesday night lasted less than an hour, with no members of the public asking to speak and no debate on any of the resolutions adopted.
The board voted to send back to committee a measure approving a significant pay raise for the county administrator, and yearly merit-based raises for department heads and appointed officials.
During a finance committee meeting held January 12th, opposition was voiced to the salary hike for county administrator Dave Tanzyus.
It would be a 16.7% raise, bumping his current yearly salary to $140,000 from just over $123,000.
It was brought up at committee that the average salary for administrators in nearby cities and counties is roughly $143,000.
Board chair pro-tem Mick Madison said Tanzyus has done well in the job and earned the proposed raise.
County treasurer Chris Slusser said it was nothing personal, but that is too steep for someone who’s only been in office since May 2021 and has not had a performance review.
County auditor David Michael said there is a policy on raises and it should be followed.
In other business Wednesday night, Madison County Board members observed a moment of silence, remembering their late colleague Bill Meyer. He died January 6th at age 75. Meyer represented Hamel and surrounding areas for 18 years.