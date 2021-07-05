Feed the Need 2021.png

It will be blues music this year at the annual Feed the Need concert. The show will be 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and will feature three acts on the big stage.

Paul Bonn & The Bluesmen will open the show, followed by Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades. Billy Peek will headline the show. Senior Services Plus spokesperson Debbie Frakes said this concert benefits SSP's Meals on Wheels program.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets at the gate will be sold through contactless means — credit or debit only. For more information, call (618) 465-3298 or visit the website.

