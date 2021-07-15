There’s a fundraiser coming up Sunday afternoon in Pontoon Beach to support a veterans assistance charity. The Gateway Blue Star Moms chapter says a five-dollar donation will get you into Mastermind Vodka on Illinois 111 for an afternoon of live entertainment.
Chapter president Beth Bruening said proceeds go to Two By Fours For Hope.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the band Strange Buffalo taking the stage at 2 p.m. If you’re unable to attend but want to donate to the effort, make checks payable to Gateway Blue Star Moms, 968 Hawk Island Court, Edwardsville IL 62025.