The American Red Cross is asking you to donate blood as we head toward the summer months. The organization says there is traditionally more of a need at this time of year, as regular donors often head out of town on vacation or get busier with family activities.
But Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo tells The Big Z all types are needed, but especially Type O Negative.
If you want to donate blood, you can find information on where and how to do so at www.RedCross.org, or you can download a free Red Cross application from your mobile app store. The app uses your location to allow you to find the nearest donation center near you.