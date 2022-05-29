The American Red Cross is giving donors during the month of June a chance to win a prize pack perfect for the Elvis fan. There’s a new film coming out this summer called Elvis, and anyone who gives blood will be entered to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, plus other items.
But Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo tells The Big Z it’s a nice prize pack.
If you want to donate blood, you can find information on where and how to do so at www.RedCross.org, or you can download a free Red Cross app from your mobile app store. The app uses your location to allow you to find the nearest donation center near you.