March 26 will be the annual Blessing of the Bikes in Roxana. The event had humble beginnings in 1998 but has since grown to attract over 1,500 bikers to the Roxana Park in some years. A major part of the event is taking time to remember friends and loved ones who have died over the past year, including those who died while riding.
Event spokesman Bob Myers tells The Big Z that is done through a Memorial Brick Dedication ceremony.
It is billed as a family-friendly event.
The program starts at noon with the blessing and dedication.