Lewis and Clark Community College ramps up its recognition of Black History Month with a number of events this week. A student soul food luncheon was held Monday at the River Bend Arena. There is entertainment planned for today (Tuesday).
L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings tells The Big Z Big George Brock will perform in The Commons on Wednesday from 11am-1pm.
Thursday is a Criminal Justice Presentation with Sgt. Calvin Dye of the Illinois State Police. That will be at 11am in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre at the Hatheway Cultural Center. The local Underground Railroad tour with professor and tour guide Eric Robinson is on the calendar next week, Thursday, February 16. It starts at 1pm, and registration is required. You can do that by calling 618-468-6400.