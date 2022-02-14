Lewis & Clark Community College continues its recognition of Black History Month with a couple more events this week. Big George Brock and the NGK Band will perform on Wednesday. The popular Underground Railroad tour is Thursday.
The Wednesday concert is from 11:30am-1pm in the Commons. A variety of blues styles will be played and performed. L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings tells The Big Z Eric Robinson will host the Underground Railroad tour from 1-3pm Thursday.
You must RSVP to attend. You can do that through the link at https://www.lc.edu/News_Story/L_C_Releases_2022_Black_History_Month_Schedule_of_Events/