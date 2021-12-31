The rising number of new COVID-19 cases is prompting the BJC HealthCare system to bring back limits on visitors to its facilities until further notice. This includes Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Northeast, Barnes Jewish and others within the system starting on Monday. Some limits on visitors are already in place as hospitals are seeing a spike in overall patient numbers.
Beginning Monday, all patients at BJC facilities will be limited to one designated visitor for inpatient units. Pediatric, obstetrics and end of life patients will be allowed two visitors. All visitors must be at least 13 years old, although children 12 and under could be admitted under extraordinary circumstances. At mid-week, the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, which has been monitoring COVID cases since early 2020, reported that in the systems under the Task Force: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital, 74% of the patient population with COVID-19 were those not fully vaccinated. Hospitals may place other limits on visitors at any time, so check with the facility before you plan to stop by.