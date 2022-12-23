The frigid temperatures have those who have no heat or no home looking for shelter as we head toward Christmas. Overnight Warming Centers Alton will be open at night from 5pm to 8am all weekend at the Deliverance Temple Church on east 6th Street in Alton. The Salvation Army in Alton is open as a warming center today (Fri) from 9am to 4pm.
The United Way has a resources hotline available 24 hours a day. Call 2-1-1 and staff will be able to direct you to services available in your area including warming center, assistance with housing and utilities.