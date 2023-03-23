IMA 3-22-23.jpg

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is working with state lawmakers to strengthen the industry’s workforce. The group is pushing several bills to get students excited and trained for a career in areas like welding, machinery, and quality control.

Democrat Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville is sponsoring a bill that lets highschoolers take two years of career training education instead of foreign language classes.

Another, says Alton Republican State Representative Amy Elik, limits some of the barriers of child care, especially in areas considered childcarre deserts.

Additional legislation examines the liability barriers that prevent students from getting more hands-on training.