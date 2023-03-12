State Representative CD Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) is sponsoring legislation that will help volunteer rescue squads around the state by providing a revenue source for these unpaid squads. Although Rescue Squads perform similar services, and have corporate and ambulance service property tax levies, they do not have the same fee options as Fire Protection Districts
House Bill 2972, which was approved in committee on Wednesday, amends the Rescue Squad Districts Act to allow rescue squads to fix, charge, and collect fees for rescue squad services and ambulance services within or outside district but not exceeding the reasonable cost of the service. The measure now moves on to the full House for consideration.