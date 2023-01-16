An Illinois lawmaker is pushing to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic purposes. The proposal sets up an advisory board and creates a program where adults could use psilocybin to treat conditions like depression and anxiety.
It’s sponsored by representative La Shawn Ford of Chicago who says it would have to be done under the supervision of a trained facilitator or therapy center.
The “Illinois Cure Act” also decriminalizes mushrooms. Ford says people should have access to new treatment options. Several other states are considering similar legislation.