Legislation recently passed by the House leaves it up to parents to decide when a child is old enough to stay home alone. Many parents may not even know state law sets a specific age at which a kid can be left on their own. Representative Sue Scherer (D – Decatur) says it’s confusing and doesn’t take into account a myriad of circumstances.

Those circumstances could include things like whether it’s daytime or nighttime, or if it’s because mom or dad absolutely has to go to work.

It’s on to the Senate to consider this bill next.