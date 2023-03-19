A proposed measure that would set up financial penalties for cat owners who have their pets declawed has passed the Illinois House.
House Bill 1533 was filed by state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, and would outlaw the procedure of declawing cats in Illinois. Penalties range from $500 to $2,500.
"This bill was brought by the Humane Society and would ban the procedure of declawing cats," Hernandez said before the bill passed Thursday. "It is very cruel to the animal."
Hernandez said that there will be medical exemptions for cats with certain conditions.
"If there is a cat that has a deformed claw or a disease or infection, then the procedure can happen," Hernandez said.
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said if this measure is passed into law, many cats could be let go by their owners.
"There are rare cases where this is necessary, " Meier said. "There will be cats that will be thrown outside because their owners also have medical issues."
Banning the declawing of cats in Illinois could put some owners at risk due to medical issues they may have, according to state Rep. Bill Hauter, R-Moton.
"I see patients with diabetes, with wound healing issues, with vascular profusion issues, and it is very dangerous for them to have any kind of cat scratch," Hauter said.
The measure passed through the Illinois House on Thursday in a 67-38 vote, and now awaits further action from the Senate.