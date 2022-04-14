Landlords around Illinois have concerns over a bill that could soon be headed to the governor that they say gives more choices for residents in public housing but less autonomy for landlords.
The measure amends state law and gives protections against discrimination based on source of income. It passed both chambers and awaits being transmitted to the governor.
The legislation essentially mandates that landlords participate in housing vouchers, a federal rental assistance program for low income individuals where monthly rent is determined by income. Currently in Illinois, the program is voluntary for landlords who opt-in to participate.
Paul Arena, director of legislative affairs at the Illinois Rental Property Association, said if the bill is signed into law, landlords statewide will lose control.
“It's a blank check for government to further control rental property moving forward, and that is why it is so dangerous,” said Arena.
Under the measure, landlords would continue to be able to screen tenants. However, if those tenants meet the landlord’s criteria, and the tenants use taxpayer subsidies, landlords would be required to sign certain contracts and to abide by federal housing voucher rules and restrictions.
The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said the law has been enacted in 19 other states with success.
“No one across the country that has this law has repealed it,” said Ford. “It is the right thing to do, and it was great negotiations because even the realtors decided to be in support.”
Gideon Bluestein, senior director of Local Government and External Affairs with Illinois Realtors, believes the legislation garnered support in Springfield because the name is deceiving.
“They titled the bill ‘Homelessness Prevention’ and they run around and pick up cosponsors based on that,” said Bluestein.