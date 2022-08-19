The 12th annual Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival is coming up Saturday. A fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the festival includes a series of high-speed bicycle races complimented by a foot race and free kids’ races running from 3-11pm.
Some of downtown Edwardsville’s streets will be closed at noon to prepare for the extravaganza, with the junior races starting at 3pm, progressing through the amateurs until Race Director Brian Mulhall tells The Big Z the final two races of the evening for the professionals.
Even if you are not a fan of bicycle racing, there’s still plenty to do. Downtown Edwardsville will be bustling with live music, activities for all ages.
For more information, click the link below: