Heads-up motorists: a couple thousand bicyclists are expected to be in Godfrey next weekend for the annual Bike MS Express Gateway Getaway Bike Ride. The event moved from its long-time home in Columbia, Missouri to the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College a few years ago. Rides both Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 will begin at 7:30am.
With thousands of participants coming to the region, Godfrey Public Safety Administrator and Emergency Manager Chris Sichra tells The Big Z cars and cyclists will be sharing area roads.
The various routes have been marked with signs, and motorists are asked to use extra caution while traveling throughout the area this weekend. You can find out more about course routes at www.gatewaybikeMS.org