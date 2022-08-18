Edwardsville Township will return as the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium’s Public Safety Sponsor. This is the sixth year the Township will fill this role of safety and providing children fittings and helmets (while supplies last) at this event with the help of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and First Mid Bank and Trust. The bicycle race event will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Downtown Edwardsville.
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon staff will provide free helmet fittings for children ages 2-18. The fittings will take place in the Township tent. While families are asked to bring their own children’s helmets for fittings, if they do not have one or if the one, they have does not meet safety specifications, a free, safe helmet will be given to the child, compliments of First Mid Bank and Trust of Edwardsville.
Several GlennonKids Safety Program staff members from Cardinal Glennon will fit children’s bicycle helmets and teach parents how to correctly fit them between 3-6 p.m., or until the supply of helmets runs out. Township and First Mid volunteers will be stationed at the tent with the Cardinal Glennon team.