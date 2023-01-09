You are invited to give the gift of life Tuesday in Alton. Marquette Catholic High School and The Big Z are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the school on 4th Street form 12:30pm – 6:00pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred
Kira McGrotty with the American Red Cross tells The Big Z there is an ongoing need for blood donations.
January is National Blood Donor Month in the United States. You can make an appointment to donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by going to https://www.redcross.org/