The Big Z will once again support the work of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight during the ninth annual Big Z Pie Auction on Thursday.
The online and call-in auction allows Big Z listeners to make a bid on a donated pie, with the proceeds benefiting the work of the Honor Flight program to take veterans to Washington, D.C.
Vietnam vet Mike Montgomery will be the host for the two-hour program from 10 a.m. to noon. He explained how the auction works.
The call-in number is 618-465-1570 or you can bid through www.altondailybargains.com
Montgomery will interview several veterans during the broadcast, including a 98-year-old veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. You can hear the full interview with Montgomery here: