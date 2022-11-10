You can support local veterans and Land of Lincoln Honor Flight during the 10th annual Big Z Pie Auction Friday. The on-air auction allows Big Z listeners to make a bid on a donated pie with the proceeds benefiting the work of the Honor Flight program which takes veterans to Washington D.C.
Vietnam Vet Mike Montgomery hosts the program with Lonnie Kimbro providing much of the legwork behind the scenes. Montgomery tells The Big Z the leader of the Honor Flight chapter, Joan Bortolon, will join him on the show.
The three-hour program will air tomorrow from 9am to Noon on The Big Z. Montgomery will speak to several veterans as well as the head of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Stay tuned to The Big Z for more details on how to submit a bid.