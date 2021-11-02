The Big Z is teaming up with Kurt and Brenda Warner’s effort to collect coats for those in need.
You can drop off a used coat for Warner’s Warm Up, now in its 21st year, at the radio station during regular business hours through Nov. 12.
Jen Zink, executive director of Kurt Warner’s First Things First Foundation, said it all got started when Brenda Warner drove by a bus stop on a cold day.
Zink said they have collected more than 270,000 coats over the past two decades. If you would like to make a monetary donation, visit Kurtwarner.org.