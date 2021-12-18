Longtime Big Z Outdoors host Larry Reid has died. Reid, along with his wife Jan, hosted a show about hunting, fishing, boating, and camping on the Big Z since 1986, and wrote articles about the outdoors for several years in the Advantage newspaper. Reid died Friday after a brief illness.
Reid described himself as a member of the royal fraternity of river rats and rednecks. He lived in Alton, overlooking his beloved Mississippi River, and after retiring as an educator from the Alton School District in 1993, spent most of his time promoting almost anything that had to do with being outside.
His radio show on The Big Z grew to be one of the longest running programs about the outdoors in the country, where he and Jan would talk about catching crappie at Mark Twain Lake, the opening of an upcoming hunting season, or promoting parks and recreation areas around Illinois and Missouri.
Big Z Media General Manager Nick Darr:
Reid was also a part of a group that founded the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette State Park which soon became one of the largest events to celebrate National Fishing Day for kids in America. Approximately 3,000 children visit the fair each year. He also donated his time to countless organizations as a guest speaker, a hunting or fishing guide, and event emcee.
Here’s a portion of a 2015 article from AdvantageNews.com marking Reid’s 30 years on The Big Z:
“Our travels found us calling in from such places as Lake Okeechobee, Florida; Birchwood, Wisconsin; Rathbun, Iowa; Puget Sound, Washington; and Carlyle and Rend lakes in Illinois. While doing a program from Saratoga, Wyoming, Aug. 1, 1993, Jim ‘Scoop’ Scanlon broke in to inform listeners that the man-made levee holding back the flooded Mississippi had broken, covering downtown Alton with muddy water.”
Reid’s program covered many local events like the B.A.S.S. Pro Circuit, which came to Illinois for the first time in 1991, and was interrupted, a time or two, by worldwide news, like President George H.W. Bush’s announcement of the Gulf War invasion in 1990.
Some of Reid’s favorite past guests include Cardinals Whitey Herzog and John Mayberry and recording artist and television host Tennessee Ernie Ford.
Besides his radio show, the longest-running outdoors program in the St. Louis area, Reid has also written for several outdoor publications, including Wildfowl Magazine and Heartland Outdoors.
In 1994, the Outdoor Writers of Illinois named the Reid’s as the Outdoor Broadcasters of the Year.
“God has really blessed me,” Reid said. “My two children are successful. I fish three days a week from April to September, and then I travel all over the country duck hunting during the season. The way I see it is, somebody’s got to do it.”
Funeral arrangements for Larry Reid are pending, and Scott Huschle will be the guest host of the Outdoors Show Sunday at Noon on the Big Z and will share more about the life of Larry Reid.