A number of cruise ships will be visiting the Riverbend area of the Mississippi River this year. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is announcing a full year’s worth of cruises that will potentially bring thousands of new visitors to the region.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z it’s one of the busiest years on record for the industry in our region.
He says the agency is working with city hall to make sure the visits are seamless. More details will be released in the weeks ahead.