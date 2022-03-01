paddlewheel.jpg

A number of cruise ships will be visiting the Riverbend area of the Mississippi River this year. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is announcing a full year’s worth of cruises that will potentially bring thousands of new visitors to the region.

Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z it’s one of the busiest years on record for the industry in our region.

Jobe - Busy cruise summer.mp3

He says the agency is working with city hall to make sure the visits are seamless. More details will be released in the weeks ahead.