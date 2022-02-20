You’ve probably seen social media posts from people who have lost a pet, or maybe even posted one of your own. Scammers regularly scour these posts to find potential targets, knowing the emotions of getting your pet back may lead you to make hasty decisions which could cost you a lot of money. The con artist will just take the money and disappear.
But there are ways to protect yourself. Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien suggests limiting the information in your social posts.
Other tips include microchipping and/or ID tag your pet. Newer ID tags with GPS trackers can be purchased, to find your pet's location. And call the police if your pet was stolen, or if you see that someone else is trying to sell your pet online.