The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of a scam directing people to websites that charge significantly more for a service offered by the U.S. Postal Service. That service is the change of address you employ when you move. While the post office only charges $1.05 for the service, recent reports show some local residents being scammed out of $80 or more.
BBB investigator Don O'Brien said many victims went online to find out how to do the change.
Consumers reported more than 1,500 government agency imposter scams to BBB Scam Tracker during 2020. For those consumers who fell victim to these schemes, they reported a median loss of $800.