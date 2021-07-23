scam fraud.jpg

The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of a scam directing people to websites that charge significantly more for a service offered by the U.S. Postal Service. That service is the change of address you employ when you move. While the post office only charges $1.05 for the service, recent reports show some local residents being scammed out of $80 or more.

BBB investigator Don O'Brien said many victims went online to find out how to do the change.

O Brien - Online Change of Address.mp3

Consumers reported more than 1,500 government agency imposter scams to BBB Scam Tracker during 2020. For those consumers who fell victim to these schemes, they reported a median loss of $800.

