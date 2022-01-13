The US Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, and treatments as the pandemic continues. Since the arrival of the Omicron variant, the increase of testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist, the compromise of personal identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising.
Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z fake testing sites have started to pop up across the region, although none they are aware of yet in the Riverbend.
Robocalls are being sent out to consumers directing them to a website that looks like a clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 tests. To receive a test, a credit card or a form needs to be completed with personal information. That, O’Brien reminds, should be an immediate red flag.