If you qualify for the child tax credit, you can expect monthly checks per child from the federal government through the end of the year, instead of the parents having to wait for a refund at the end of the tax year. But this is also an opportunity for scammers, who are likely using their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to "help" you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft.
Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien said government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.
If you have been the victim of this or another scam, you can make others aware by filing a report on the agency’s Scam Tracker website: BBB.org/ScamTracker.