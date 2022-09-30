Beverly Farm Foundation kicks off its year-long 125th Anniversary Celebrations beginning tonight with its Fall Family Weekend. The high point of Fall Family Weekend will be on the afternoon of Saturday, October 1, when there will be a tree planting ceremony and the burying of a time capsule.
This will be a private event for residents and their families. There will be live music and a sampling of local tastes from around the Riverbend region. The day’s event will conclude with a resident variety show. Due to the proximity of the events to The Shoppes at Beverly Farm, The Shoppes will be closed to the public tomorrow. Beverly Farm was founded in September 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife Elizabeth using a fundamentally different approach to caring for people with developmental disabilities than what was the norm at the time.