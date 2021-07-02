The Beverly Farm Foundation has rescheduled its annual fireworks display after the original date was wiped out because of inclement weather. The fireworks at Beverly Farm in Godfrey are now scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 16.
An ice cream truck will be parked on campus outside of the administration building. There will also be a fireworks raffle from 8:30-9:15 p.m. The first package includes four tickets to the Aug. 1 Cardinals game against the Minnesota Twins, while the other features four tickets to the Magic House. Tickets are $1 each or $10 for an arm's length. Winners will be drawn at 9:20 p.m. in front of the administration building. Beverly Farm is at the corner of Pearl Street and Humbert Road in Godfrey.
Guests can start arriving at 8:30 p.m., about an hour before the fireworks start.