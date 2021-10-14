Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings with it a wave of appeals to donate to breast cancer charities. The Better Business Bureau wants you to research charities and cause-related products carefully before making a donation or buying a pink-ribbon product.
A number of companies produce products that claim to support cancer charities. Investigator Don O’Brien advised checking products carefully to determine how much support goes to charity and whether the charity meets BBB standards.
Before donating to any charity, especially in the form of an email, O’Brien said to contact the BBB to verify they are a legitimate charity with a good rating.
Scam of the day – October 10, 2021 – Breast Cancer Awareness Month Scams https://t.co/1oBNu2RFgu— Scamicide [dot] com (@Scamicide) October 9, 2021