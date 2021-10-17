If you plan to shop for your Halloween costume online, time is running out, and the Better Business Bureau wants you to protect your digital identity.
If you see a costume or decoration you want to buy, the agency advises you to use caution, especially since some of these entities may only be open for business during the Halloween season.
Also, BBB investigator Don O'Brien says know what you are dealing with if you shop at one of the seasonal stores.
The BBB received 88 complaints last year and has received 40 complaints so far in 2021 about masquerade costume businesses, which include Halloween stores and websites. Many complaints involve orders that never arrived or were missing items.