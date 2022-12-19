Looking for internal oversight of its $15-million budget, the village of Bethalto is seeking a full time director of finance, according to Mayor Gary Bost. The village has someone from outside Bethalto assisting the village on a part-time basis, but the need is growing, and it was recommended that a full time person serve in-house.
The mayor tells the Big Z experience in municipal accounting is a priority.
Trustees approved the position at the last board meeting and Bost said several candidates have submitted applications already.