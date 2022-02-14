The Bethalto School District will hold a special school board meeting this evening to discuss the topic of masks in schools. Last Friday, the district cancelled classes over concerns of planned protests and student safety following a disruptive week where sometimes heated and threatening comments were made in person and online on the topic. Students and staff are expected to be back in class today.
Earlier this month, a judge in Sangamon County issued a temporary restraining order on the state’s mask mandate for schools and other COVID mitigations. As a result, public school districts interpreted the ruling in various ways: some allowing only those involved in the suit to go mask optional, some districts saying everyone can go mask optional, while a few districts are opting to wait until an appellate court rules on the matter. Bethalto School Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin asks that everyone honor the mask policy for one more day until the board decides on a plan moving forward. Tonight’s meeting is at 7:30pm at the board office.