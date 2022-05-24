The Bethalto Memorial Day Parade is not going to happen this year. It has rolled through town most years over the last 6 decades but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns. It returned last year.
But Program Coordinator Jeff Allsman tells The Big Z why this year’s event will not happen:
The traditional ceremony at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, however, will still take place at 11am.
In addition, the guest speaker will be Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Thomas from Nevada. The flower laying service returns this year as well. The VFW posts from Bethalto, Cottage Hills, and Wood River will all participate in the 21 gun salute. The ceremony will take place next to the pond. Allsman suggests getting there about 20 minutes before the ceremony to get a good parking spot.