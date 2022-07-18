A Bethalto man has pleaded guilty to committing sex crimes against a family member in St. Francois County in the summer of 2019 during a family camping trip. 46-year-old David E. Jones, of the 300 block of Virginia Street, entered the plea to one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of incest.
The victim alerted authorities to the incident that happened at St. Joe State Park when she was 16-years-old. Jones has been sentenced to 5-years in prison on the Statutory Sodomy conviction and 2-years for Incest, to run concurrently.