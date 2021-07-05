Charges have been filed against a Bethalto man in connection with a drug bust last week at his apartment. 22-year-old Eliyah Bazile of the 100 block of Rue Des Chateaux was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant last Wednesday afternoon at the apartment.
According to a release from Bethalto Police, authorities had developed a case against Bazile following a narcotics investigation. Based on evidence collected at the scene in Bethalto, authorities later obtained a warrant for a home in the 700 block of Puma Drive in Edwardsville where additional evidence was found. Police reportedly seized more than $140 thousand in cash, a firearm, illegal amounts of cannabis, illegal prescription drugs and other materials during the two searches. Bazile is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. Bond for Bazile was set at $150,000 and he has an initial court appearance schedule for July 9 in Madison County Court. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff’s Enforcement Team, or SET, was used in the operation with assistance from Bethalto and Glen Carbon Police.