A Bethalto man is accused of committing sex crimes against a family member in St. Francois County, Missouri, in the summer of 2019. It allegedly happened during a family camping trip.
David E. Jones, 45, of the 300 block of Virginia Street, is charged with one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of incest.
Earlier this year the alleged victim went to police, accusing Jones of the encounter. She says the incident happened at St. Joe State Park when she was 16. Jones was arrested and was released after posting a $50,000 bond. He is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case and is subject to electronic surveillance.