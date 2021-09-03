The Labor Day weekend starts tonight, and with it comes the tradition of the Bethalto Homecoming. The annual event on the grounds of City Park runs the entire length of the holiday weekend. Organizers say it has always been a way for friends to reunite at the end of summer.
The homecoming is sponsored by the Bethalto Fire Department and kicks off with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. that includes skydivers carrying the American Flag and POW flag. Dan Bartels, deputy chief with the Bethalto Fire Department, said they are expecting big crowds.
Music this weekend includes Flatliner on Friday, Lady Luck on Saturday, Steve Ewing on Sunday, and the Screaming Eagles on Monday.