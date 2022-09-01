The Labor Day weekend starts tomorrow night, and with it comes the tradition of the Bethalto Homecoming. The annual event held on the grounds of the City Park runs the entire length of the holiday weekend. Organizers say it has always been a way for friends to reunite at the end of summer.
Bethalto Fire Chief Brian Buhs tells The Big Z they are expecting big crowds.
Music this weekend includes The Glendale Riders on Friday, The Gatherers Saturday afternoon and Throw the Horns on Saturday night, Climate and Steve Ewing on Sunday afternoon and evening, and The Screaming Eagles on Monday.