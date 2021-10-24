The Halloween Parade in Bethalto will take place around sunset Tuesday night. About a mile in length, this will be the 78th installment. The pandemic health precautions led to the cancellation of last year’s parade.
Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow tells The Big Z if you want to participate, call 977-6519 to reserve a spot.
The trunk-or-treat at Central Park is hosted by a number of churches in the city, civic organizations, and the Bethalto Police and Volunteer Fire Departments. The parade starts at 6:30.