The Halloween Parade in Bethalto will take place around sunset Tuesday. About a mile in length, this will be the 78th installment. Pandemic health precautions led to the cancellation of last year’s parade.
Former Bethalto Mayor and current Rotary member Alan Winslow said if you want to participate, call (618) 977-6519 to reserve a spot.
The trunk-or-treat at Central Park is hosted by a number of churches in the city, civic organizations, and the Bethalto police and volunteer fire departments. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.