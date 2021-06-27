Fireworks are a part of the Independence Day Holiday, and this year is no different. For more than 15 years, a big show has taken place over Bethalto at the airport. This year, the show takes place at about 9:15 p.m. tonight (Sunday), weather permitting, but the surrounding activities will not be part of this year’s celebration.
The so-called “kiddie carnival” has apparently succumbed to a lack of available manpower. Airport manager David Miller tells The Big Z the fireworks, however, remain.
There will be no parking on Illinois 111 during the event, and all vehicles parked on Illinois 111 will be towed at the owner’s expense. Illinois 111 from Bender Avenue to Airline Drive will be barricaded and closed at 8:35 p.m. If it is postponed tonight, the plan is to try again tomorrow, June 28, at the same time. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/bethaltopolice/
